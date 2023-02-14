Samsung launches new range of Odyssey OLED, QLED gaming monitors; check pricing, features

Samsung has launched the latest range of Odyssey Gaming monitors for Indian consumers. Samsung claims that the new range of gaming monitors is designed to offer faster refresh rates, better gaming and viewing experience, and higher pixel density, all of this in a slim metal design.

The latest line-up of the Odyssey monitors includes the Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G7, and G7 Neo. These gaming monitors come with features such as Neo Quantum processor, HDR true black 400, Smart entertainment, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Odyssey OLED G8: The monitor has the fastest response time in the complete Odyssey range with GTG 0.1ms & a refresh rate of 175Hz. The 34-inch screen offers an ultra-wide QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 100% color volume and DCI-99.3% colour gamut.

Odyssey Neo G7: This monitor is Samsung's first flat Mini-LED model with a new form factor. The large 43-inch screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification.. The Odyssey Neo G7 brings Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology using Quantum Mini LEDs.

Odyssey G7: This monitor is a flat UHD gaming monitor that offers a 144Hz refresh rate along with an IPS panel with through 178-degree of wide viewing angle. It also features rapid 1ms response time and QLED picture quality.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said, "The next generation of Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitors are the ultimate visual treat. With the vision of catering to the ever-evolving needs of young gamers, Odyssey Gaming monitors are designed with cutting-edge futuristic technology. The new range of monitors caters not only to gaming enthusiasts but also provides an excellent cinematic experience through its smart entertainment hub. The unmatched refresh rate and sleek design of the screens are the primary requirements of a modern-day user prefers speed over delays and latency."

Prices and Availability

The Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in Silver colour in India at a price of Rs 1,75,000. The Odyssey Neo G7 will be available in White colour for 43-inch and Black colour for 32-inch at Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,30,000, respectively. The Odyssey G7 in Black colour will be available at a price of Rs 75,000.

Customers can buy monitors from Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.