Samsung might use Qualcomm’s chips for the Galaxy S23 series instead of Exynos

Samsung has been using its own chipsets, the in-house Exynos SoC, to power its Galaxy smartphones for years now. While the company has received mixed results on this front, it has stuck to using its own processors, though in a more “limited fashion” lately, as XDA Developers points out. However, we might soon see this change.

According to reports, Samsung might drop the Exynos processor this year for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Qualcomm might be supplying all the chips for the Galaxy S23 series.

The reason for this change, as Kuo states, is that Samsung’s own next-generation SoC might not be able to compete with Qualcomm’s SM8550, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, next-gen chipset. While Qualcomm has succeeded over the years when it comes to optimising its chips for various applications and platforms, Samsung has been struggling on this front.

1. Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 8, 2022

Older Samsung devices, including its top-of-the-line ones, have suffered from heating issues, battery issues, and also performance. And this has been going on for at least a few years. With Samsung deciding to move to using Qualcomm’s chips now for the Galaxy S23 series, Kuo predicts that Qualcomm will gain more market share with high-end devices as things go ahead.

Samsung has not really shared much regarding the Galaxy S23 series but some reports and leaks suggest that the smartphone might come with a 200MP camera sensor. If that indeed is the case, it is expected to be a “game-changer” of sorts.

