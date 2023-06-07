Samsung to hold the Galaxy Unpacked for next-generation foldable devices in Seoul

After holding its flagship Galaxy Unpacked events in the USA and certain countries in the world for over a decade, Samsung is moving to the home country for the next set of foldable innovation.

The 27th Unpacked event scheduled for July will be held at COEX in Samseong-dong to showcase technologies and experiences, a location that symbolizes the fusion of tradition and innovation.

Samsung's President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, TM Roh, emphasized the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and reshaping the future of mobile experiences. "The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation," said Roh. He further highlighted the significance of hosting Unpacked in Seoul, a city known for its emerging innovation and cultural influence, as well as its alignment with Samsung's strong confidence in the foldable category.

For over a decade, Samsung has chosen key cities worldwide to unveil groundbreaking innovations through its Unpacked events. Right from the first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas, to cities around the world including New York, London, Barcelona and Berlin, but with the upcoming event, the company has decided to shift its focus for Unpacked dedicated to foldable devices, selecting trend-leading cultural cities that align with the event's designated theme. Seoul was chosen due to its dynamic culture, innovation, and global trend-setting influence.

Samsung also says that Seoul is the city that represents Samsung's dynamic growth worldwide, has transformed into a vibrant center of technology innovation and culture. It serves as the perfect backdrop for showcasing Samsung's disruptive innovations and its commitment to shaping the course of technology. Another reason for picking the home country for the upcoming launch is the mainstream adoption of the foldable phones in the Korean market.

The company promises to provide a glimpse into the future of mobile devices and reaffirms Samsung's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Samsung, with the debut of Galaxy Fold series in 2019 had been a trendsetter for the foldable phones. Even though the first generation foldable wasn’t perfect, the Korean technology giant has continuously improved its foldable phones, enhancing the consumer experience, and has a dominant market share in foldable smartphones across the globe. And now, the next generation of Samsung's foldable series is expected to offer enhanced devices.