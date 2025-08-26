Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with 10.9-inch display and S Pen support

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a new tablet positioned as an affordable yet versatile option for everyday use. The device combines a large 10.9-inch display with creative tools, upgraded performance and long-lasting battery life, making it suitable for students, professionals and casual users alike.

Advertisement

“The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed to bring practical, everyday functionality to more people around the world,” said Changtae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We built it to be a reliable companion that empowers users to get more out of every moment, with useful features and a versatile design that fits naturally into how they jump between classes and playlists, stay productive during the day or turn downtime into creative time.”

The tablet features a 10.9-inch TFT display with Vision Booster and up to 600 nits peak brightness, making it easy to view content both indoors and outdoors. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB. The 8,000mAh battery supports Super-Fast Charging, providing enough endurance for streaming, studying and multitasking.

Advertisement

Samsung bundles the S Pen in the box, enabling note-taking, sketching and real-time editing. Intelligent Features such as Handwriting Help and Solve Math enhance productivity, while Split View makes multitasking more efficient. The device also supports Circle to Search with Google, offering instant information lookup, and the Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard provides one-touch access to AI assistance.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is also compatible with creative third-party apps including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion, many of which are offered with free trials or discounts for buyers.

Available from 5 September, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in Gray, Silver and Coralred colour options.