SAP introduces a new offering to help start-ups scale

German software giant SAP introduced the Grow with SAP offering last year that bundled cloud-native services for mid-sized companies. After working aggressively with start-ups for over a year, the company has introduced Grow with SAP for Scaleups at SAP Now. This is a new cloud offering that will help accelerate innovation for growth-oriented start-ups and is designed specifically to support scale-ups in simplifying scaling challenges, boosting daily operational efficiency, and sustaining exponential growth. It will be available for free for up to six months.

“Scale-ups are a critical enabler of India’s nation-building efforts. When armed with a solid technology stack and state-of-the-art tools, scale-ups can innovate, scale quickly, nurture their financial stability, and amplify their efforts in national development. Embracing cloud technology, therefore, isn't just an option but imperative in today's competitive landscape,” says Sanket Deodhar, Vice President and Head of Digital Natives, SAP India.

The new offering is likely to help start-ups enhance their market valuation. SAP claims that by implementing its cloud solutions to run optimised operations, scale-ups can gain real-time access to financial data and profitability analysis, thus growing the bottom line and driving market valuation. SAP’s Cloud ERP will also enable companies to modernise core business processes within weeks, equipped with industry-specific tools and resources, paving the road to profitability and long-term success. In addition, as scaling up means expanding business into newer markets and regions and being compliant with geographical regulations and laws, SAP’s cloud solutions can enable Indian scale-ups to comply with new market demands, tax requirements, and business regulations by freeing up administrative tasks to focus more on core products, teams, and customers.

“Through integrating advanced technologies into our operations, we've revolutionised various industry aspects, from streamlining inventory management and supply chains to deploying sophisticated analytics for informed decision-making. SAP’s suite of cloud solutions is poised to be an integral part of this journey as we work towards a seamless, personalised experience for our customers,” says Ganesh P., CFO, Nykaa.

India is the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem, with over 80% of start-ups in the Enterprise Tech, Health Tech, Retail, and Logistics & AutoTech sectors having reported a substantial increase in revenue and a focus on market expansion.