SAP’s ‘Transformation Express’ to help mid-market businesses advance cloud adoption

Application software SAP India has unveiled an immersive mobile experience centre to advance cloud adoption and drive business transformation of mid-market in India. The ‘Transformation Express’ is bus that will travel over 7,000 kilometres across 13 cities.

It is equipped with the state-of-art technologies like RISE with SAP, SAP’s Digital Core, Procurement, Customer and People Experience solutions providing businesses a front row view of how they can speed-up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. And for every kilometre the bus travels, SAP India will plant a sapling to offset carbon footprints.

Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “Indian SMEs are the engines of economic growth and equitable development. They contribute to more than 30% of our GDP. As the sector grows and expands, moving to cloud is becoming an imperative for organizations to scale. The ‘Transformation Express’ initiative reaffirms our commitment to empower Indian SMEs to improve cost efficiencies and agility, and transition into intelligent, sustainable enterprises.”

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Senior Vice President Mid-Market, SAP, Asia Pacific Japan, further added: “The mid-market sector has embraced technology enthusiastically and witnessed exponential growth. By collaborating with our customers, associations, government bodies, and industry-academia partnerships, we’re building an ecosystem that can co-create, empower, enable these organizations in their digitalization, and fast-track their cloud journey.”



In 45 days, the bus will travel over 7, 000 kilometres offering SMEs a first-hand glimpse at how a cloud-based digital core may help enterprises plan and adapt more swiftly, the company stated.

It is combined with interactive product demos, a virtual reality exhibition, and informative sessions. Starting from Delhi, the bus will travel to Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Bangalore. In addition, SAP also aims to foster industry-academic partnerships to familiarise next-generation youth with emerging technologies to make them future-ready.

The company will work with local industry/trade associations and academic institutions to give young students a first-hand view of power of Cloud technology and how it can help businesses grow and scale.

SAP is joined by its global strategic service partner, Tech Mahindra, to bring its 'RISE With SAP' cloud momentum to customers.

According to an IDC Info-brief on the ‘State of Indian Mid-Markets’, 74 per cent of enterprises are likely to move applications to the Cloud in 2022. SAP believes to address the needs of this market, its ‘cloud on wheels’ initiative will provide the much-needed support for the industry to remain competitive and to stay relevant in the rapidly changing business landscape.