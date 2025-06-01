Singer Cloud X Cool Fan review: A sleek spin on smarter cooling

In a space long dominated by clunky air coolers and expensive air conditioners, the Singer Cloud X Cool Fan introduces something refreshing, both literally and figuratively. Priced competitively and engineered in India, this new category of bladeless, water-based smart fans aims to redefine the way urban Indian homes stay cool, hygienically and efficiently.

Advertisement

Design: Modern Minimalism, Done Right

The Cloud X Cool Fan ditches the conventional grille-and-blade layout for a bladeless, cylindrical design that’s both functional and visually modern. At first glance, the device feels like a crossover between a Dyson-inspired air multiplier and a portable cooler. It’s compact enough for tight apartment corners but tall enough to command attention. Equipped with smooth-rolling casters, it’s a breeze to move around - no lugging, no spills.

It’s clearly designed with safety and usability in mind. The bladeless front is child-safe, while its clean matte finish and LED indicators lend it a premium air. At under 40 dB on Quiet Mode, the Cloud X also lives up to its promise of low-noise operation, easily making it bedroom- and study-friendly.

Advertisement

Performance: When Form Meets Function

Under the hood, Singer has packed in its patented “Cloud Technology” a system that converts water into a fine, mist-like stream for evaporative cooling. It’s not quite an air conditioner and far more advanced than your average cooler. What stands out is the hygiene-forward thinking: there are no wet cooling pads (a breeding ground for bacteria), and the unit instead relies on silver-coated, anti-bacterial mesh filters to capture dust, pet hair, and pollutants.

The fan operates on just 160W and is rated to provide up to 8 hours of cooling with a full 5-litre tank. That’s a win for both the electricity bill and the environment. While it won’t cool a room as aggressively as an AC, it’s an ideal pick for moderate temperatures, personal cooling, or supplementing AC use to cut down energy consumption.

Advertisement

Remote control functionality adds a layer of convenience, though a smartphone app or smart home integration would have made it more future-ready. Hopefully, that’s on the cards for a next-gen model.

Maintenance & Usability

Another highlight is the ease of maintenance. Unlike conventional coolers, there’s no worry of soggy pads or foul-smelling tanks. The filter panels can be easily removed and cleaned, while the water tank fills from the top.

The only caveat? You’ll need to remember to refill it manually every day during peak summer. No auto-refill or water level indicator makes this feel like a first-gen product in that regard.

Verdict: A Smarter Middle Ground

The Singer Cloud X Cool Fan nails the brief: it’s energy-efficient, child-safe, cleaner than traditional coolers, and easier on the wallet than an air conditioner. It also looks better than anything else in this price segment. If you’re in a city like Delhi or Mumbai where humidity can fluctuate and space is at a premium, this fan might be a smart summer upgrade at ₹10,999.