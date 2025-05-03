Skype shutting down on May 5: What users need to know as Microsoft merges it with Teams

Microsoft is officially retiring Skype on May 5, bringing the curtains down on one of the most iconic video-calling platforms of the early internet era. After more than two decades of service, the tech giant is encouraging users to migrate to Microsoft Teams (free), which now serves as its primary communication and collaboration hub. All Skype chats and contacts will remain accessible through Teams using the same login credentials.

The shutdown of Skype is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to streamline its communication tools and consolidate user activity on Microsoft Teams. In a blog post, the company stated: “In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Why Skype is shutting down

Launched in 2003, Skype became a household name in video calling but gradually lost relevance with the rise of newer platforms and enterprise-first tools. Microsoft’s decision is a culmination of its shift toward Teams, a product better integrated with the broader Microsoft ecosystem and better equipped to meet evolving digital collaboration needs.

2. Migration to Microsoft Teams

Skype will remain functional until May 5, 2025. Microsoft has urged users to transition to Teams during this window and assured “all the resources and support to help users migrate smoothly.” All existing contacts and chats will be retained, making the switch relatively seamless.

3. For paid Skype users

While new purchases of Skype Credit and plans have been halted, existing subscribers can continue using their services until their billing cycle ends. Skype Numbers will remain active until expiry and can be ported to other carriers. Post-shutdown, Skype Numbers can still receive calls via the Skype web portal or Teams. Microsoft emphasized that calls to these numbers will trigger push notifications in Teams.

4. How to switch

The process is simple: log in to Microsoft Teams using your Skype credentials. Teams will auto-sync previous messages and contacts. The platform offers similar features like one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing — with additional functionality such as calendar tools and community channels.

5. The end of an era

With Skype's shutdown, Microsoft has effectively passed the torch to Teams. What started as a video-calling revolution now ends in a strategic pivot — and for users, the message is clear: Microsoft Teams is the future of communication under the Microsoft banner.