Snapchat crosses 60 million users in India, clocks 150% growth in daily active users

With over 150 per cent growth in daily active users (DAUs), the US-based photo-messaging app Snapchat saw its user base crossing 60 million-mark in India in the December quarter.

"2020 was a really strong year for us and we are thrilled with the momentum we're seeing. We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engaging across all parts of Snapchat -- from chatting to Discover content, using our Camera and getting creative with Lens Studio," Snap Inc Managing Director (International Markets) Nana Murugesan said.

Snap is the parent company of Snapchat. The app allows users to share photos and videos with friends for a specific time period after which the content gets deleted. It offers filters and lenses, many of which are augmented reality enabled.

Globally, Snapchat had 265 million daily active users in the December 2020 quarter. Over five billion 'snaps' were created daily on average by users on the platform, according to a report in PTI news agency.

Murugesan said that augmented reality (AR) is revolutionising how people communicate, are entertained, learn and experience the world. He added that Snap's team in India focuses on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement, and partnerships.

According to the messaging app, more than 70 million people had watched Shows in India in 2020, while Diwali-themed Lenses were used more than 500 million times -- more than eight times the engagement of Diwali Lenses in the previous year. OnePlus had created Lenses for Diwali, and their Lenses garnered over 80 million impressions and reached over 14 million Snapchatters in India, Snap said.

(With PTI inputs)

