Snapchat introduces storage limit for Memories, adds paid plans for extra space

Snapchat is putting a price tag on nostalgia. Nearly a decade after introducing its Memories feature, the social app is now capping free storage at 5GB, marking the end of unlimited cloud space for saved Snaps.

The company confirmed that users who exceed the 5GB limit will need to either export their Memories or subscribe to one of its new paid storage plans. In an email to TechCrunch, Snapchat said the base plan will offer 100GB of storage for $1.99 per month. Snapchat+ subscribers, who already pay $3.99 monthly, will get access to 250GB, while Snapchat Platinum users on the $15.99 plan will receive up to 5TB of storage.

For those who do not upgrade, Snapchat will automatically delete the most recent Snaps once the storage limit is reached, keeping only the oldest ones. Users will have a 12-month grace period during which excess Memories will remain temporarily stored before deletion.

The change has prompted many users to start exporting their Memories manually rather than opting for a paid plan. Snapchat’s export feature allows users to save batches of up to 100 photos or videos at a time directly to their camera roll, though the process can be time-consuming for large collections.

Alternatively, users can download their entire Memories archive using the “Download My Data” option in the app’s settings. This method sends a .zip file via email containing all selected Snaps and data, offering a one-time backup solution without needing to subscribe.

The new storage model reflects Snapchat’s broader effort to monetise popular features that have long been free. Memories, introduced in 2016, became one of Snapchat’s most personal tools, allowing users to revisit old Snaps and Stories stored privately within the app. Now, as the platform looks to balance user experience with subscription revenue, it seems even nostalgia has a price.

