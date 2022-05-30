Snapchat rolls out Shared Stories for collaborative content

Snapchat has introduced “Shared Stories” on the platform which makes it easier for users to collaborate and share memories. This feature is basically an upgrade on the “Custom Stories” feature that allowed users to create a story and add friends to it who can view and contribute.

The Shared Stories feature allows users who have been added to a group to add friends as well to make the group bigger and easier for collaboration - “for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of coworkers to get in on the fun,” as Snap says.

To start a Shared Story you need to head over to your profile, tap on the new story option and then select “Shared Story”. As is the case with all stories on the platform, snaps sent to a Shared Story will also get automatically deleted after 24 hours.

What is missing from these Shared Stories is the chat component that is there in regular Stories and Groups on Snap. Snap explained that it moderates content on Shared Stories using a combination of automatic language detection and community review tools. The platform also notifies users if they join a Shared Story with someone they’ve blocked, this will allow the user to remain in control of who they are sharing content with on Snap.

“Shared Stories is a new iteration of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchatters to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun,” Snap said in a blog post.

“With this next generation Story, we’re hoping to help Snapchatters turn shared moments into shared memories,” the company added.

