Sonos Play coming to India: Sonos launches Sonos 27 AI audio OS, Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra

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For you, the biggest change is the ability to control a Sonos system through its own AI assistant or authorised external AI agents such as ChatGPT. The new software also brings smarter speaker connections, while the premium hardware will reach India later.

Sonos 27 brings AI to audio

Sonos says Sonos 27 is the result of two decades of work on its audio platform. The update introduces Sonos 27 voice, an assistant designed for music and mood curation.

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Its Sonos 27 mcp feature allows external AI assistants and agents, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to connect to a Sonos system after user authorisation. You could, for instance, ask ChatGPT to play music in different parts of your home without leaving the conversation. Sonos is also developing Custom Agents, allowing you to create AI agents with their preferred model, personality and voice.

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Sonos speakers can adapt automatically

Sonos is introducing its Sonos Fabric system, which allows compatible products to detect each other and adjust their roles. One feature will allow compatible portable speakers to automatically become rear surrounds when moved into position.

Sonos Play comes to India

Sonos Play will launch in India on September 8 for Rs 35,999. The portable speaker connects to a Sonos system over Wi-Fi and offers up to 24 hours of battery life, an IP67-rated waterproof design, a built-in power bank and a replaceable battery.

For the first time, multiple Sonos Play speakers can also be grouped through Bluetooth when you are away from home. The speaker supports Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, voice services and the Sonos app.

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Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra

The Beam Ultra is a mid-size soundbar with 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos, AI Speech Enhancement, Night Sound and Trueplay tuning. The Ace Ultra headphones feature spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation and 10 microphones for adaptive noise cancellation.

They offer up to 35 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, while a three-minute charge provides up to three hours of playback.