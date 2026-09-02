Pranav Constructions IPO opens on Sept 7: Check price band, issue size and other key details

Centrum Capital and PNB Investment Services are the book running lead managers to the offer, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

According to a C&W Report, Pranav Constructions, incorporated in 2003, is a leading real estate company in the Western Suburbs based on the supply of units and the number of completed and under-construction MCGM redevelopment projects. It is among the top redevelopment companies based out of Mumbai.

It has a total of 1,864 units and 34 MCGM redevelopment projects, completed and under construction, while other developers have 4 to 11 MCGM redevelopment projects each launched between CY17 and Q1 CY26.

As of 31 March 2026, its portfolio included 65 redevelopment projects across the MCGM region, comprising 28 completed projects with a combined total developable area of 1.42 million square feet, 20 under-construction projects with 1.63 million square feet, and 17 upcoming projects with 1.96 million square feet. The company specialises in pure-play redevelopment, with operations predominantly focused on the Western Suburbs of the MCGM region.

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Revenue from operations stood at Rs 761.596 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 636.272 crore in FY25. Net profit rose to Rs 71.324 crore from Rs 62.254 crore, while return on capital employed was 24.34 per cent in FY26 against 24.83 per cent in FY25.