Sony launches wireless neckband speakers, wireless transmitter in India

Sony has launched the Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7, and the WLA-NS7 in India and all the products are aimed at people working from home. These devices are also a good option for people who want some entertainment while being stuck at home.

The Sony SRS-NB10 allows users to take calls and listen to music, while the most expensive product of the lot, the SRS-NS7 supports Dolby Atmos and promises a “personal cinema sound experience” when paired with the WLA-NS7 transmitter.

This wireless transmitter also works with the Sony WF-1000XM3, WH-XB700, WI-1oooXM2, and WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Sony has priced the SRS-NB10 wireless neckband features for Rs 11,990. The SRS-NS7 with Dolby Atmos support is priced at Rs 22,990, and the Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is priced at Rs 5,690. All the three devices are available on Amazon, ShopAtSC, and other major electronic stores across India.

Sony SRS-NB10 specs

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit with embedded passive radiators for a bass boost. Sony says that the speakers have been designed for online conferences, particularly while working from home or office spaces. The wireless speakers feature Precise Voice Pickup Technology which comprises two high-quality directional mics along with advanced audio signal processing to facilitate clearer calls and minimising echo.

The SRS-NB10 has a microphone mute button, a touch-sensitive volume rocker and a play/pause button for controls. The company promises up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. The speakers also support quick charge tech that can power it up enough in 10 minutes to last for an hour. The Sony SRS-NB10 are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Sony SRS-NS7 specs

The Sony SRS-NB7 supports cinematic surround sound facilitated by Dolby Atmos support. This can be controlled by a 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app, which takes photos of the user's ears and analyses unique hearing characteristics to craft a personalised experience. The company says that the Sony SRS-NS7 is the world’s first Dolby Atmos compatible wireless neckband speaker that is compatible with its Bravia XR models.

The Sony SRS-NS7 speaker promises up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 5 hours when played at max volume. This too comes with the quick charge tech that can power up the speakers enough to last one hour in just 10 minutes.

The speakers are also IPX4 rated for water resistance.

The Sony SRS-NS7 speakers can be paired with a TV via the Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. The transmitter needs to be connected to the TV via an optical cable and a USB cable.

