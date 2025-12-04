Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and its new 'Listening Age' tab is raising eyebrows

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is finally here, and the music streaming platform has introduced plenty of new personalised features to the yearly round-up. This year's yearly wrap consists of “Top Artists” and “Top songs”, but now users will also get a “listening age” based on their listening habits and music taste. Reportedly, people who listen to classic rock, jazz, or music from earlier decades are being labelled “old”. Hence, the new listening age listing has become the talk of the town, as many feel offended by the numbers.

Advertisement

What is Spotify Wrapped’s listening age?

The Spotify Wrapped 2025 round-up now includes a new listing called “listening age,” which gives users an age based on music taste. In simpler terms, people are being labelled old based on their choice of music from previous generations. The platform is said to analyse users’ listening age based on the release year of songs, and it clubs a specific 5-year period that was played the most. Then, it analyses listening patterns to put users in a certain age group.

Now, several youngsters, especially people in their 20s, have opinions about their listening age roundup, and many are not quite happy since they have been aged beyond 50 or 60. Being a Gen-Z myself, I was labelled as an 83-year-old based on my listening habits.

Advertisement

Although it was quite confusing, since my top artists included artists like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and other Gen-Z artists. However, I have also listened to early classic songs like “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King and “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison, so that might have been in consideration for my Spotify listening age justification. On the other hand, many people in their 30s are getting 23 as their listening age, making people think of their listening habits.