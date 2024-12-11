Swiggy introduces One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only premium membership; see details

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has unveiled One BLCK, a premium invite-only membership program that promises to redefine convenience for its users. Tailored for discerning customers, One BLCK offers a host of exclusive perks, elevating the Swiggy experience to a new level of luxury and efficiency.

Members of One BLCK will enjoy faster food deliveries with an On-Time Guarantee, along with complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts at select partner restaurants through Swiggy Dineout. Additionally, they gain access to Swiggy’s top-tier customer care agents for personalised and priority support.

The membership also includes all the benefits of the existing Swiggy One, such as:

• Unlimited free deliveries on food orders and Instamart.

• Exclusive discounts on food delivery and dining.

One BLCK members will further benefit from partnerships with leading brands, including Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis. To celebrate the launch, members will receive a complimentary Yatra Prime membership, available only to One BLCK subscribers.

“We are thrilled to introduce Swiggy One BLCK, designed to provide an elevated experience for users who demand the highest levels of service, convenience, and exclusive privileges from Swiggy,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy. “Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalized care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry.”

Available at an introductory price of Rs 299 for a three-month plan, One BLCK will be rolled out in phases, making it accessible to select users across India. Current Swiggy One members can also upgrade to the new membership.

Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, the company has seen premium users spend three times more than non-members. By introducing One BLCK, Swiggy aims to enhance the customer experience while driving growth across its services, including food delivery, Instamart, Dineout, and Genie.