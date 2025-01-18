Tata Motors fleet of next-gen vehicles unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Tata Motors has unveiled an impressive lineup of more than 50 next-generation vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The expansive display reflects the company’s vision for transforming personal mobility and commercial transportation with green, smart, and sustainable solutions.

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Motors, emphasised the company’s dedication to driving innovation in the mobility sector. “For eight decades, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, pioneering advancements in safety, design, connectivity, and sustainability,” he stated in an official release.

The vehicles showcased include a diverse range—from compact cars and SUVs to mini trucks and heavy-duty carriers. Designed with cutting-edge human-centric technology, the models aim to deliver superior performance, exceptional safety, and enhanced customer experience.

Addressing the shift toward zero-emission vehicles, Chandrasekaran noted, “The rapid transition to green energy is an irreversible global megatrend. Tata Motors is leading this revolution in India by offering smart, holistic mobility solutions that deliver performance, reliability, and convenience. Customers now have access to an expansive range of cleaner, greener options for both personal and commercial use.”

Tata Motors has created an engaging experience for visitors at Hall No. 1, with 20 high-tech solutions designed to enhance safety and efficiency, alongside 18 immersive and interactive displays. These exhibits are aimed at showcasing the company’s engineering excellence and commitment to ‘Made in India for the World.’

Chandrasekaran reiterated the company’s purpose-driven mission. “Our relentless pursuit of excellence is fuelled by a deep commitment to creating value for customers, communities, and our nation. We will continue to lead the automotive industry and contribute to India’s progress with determination and purpose,” he added.