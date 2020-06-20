TCL launches 2020 range of smart TVs at Rs 45,990 onwards

Television manufacturer TCL Electronics has introduced its 8k QLED TV and 4k QLED TV range in India. While the 8k QLED comprises a 75-inch panel, the 4K QLED TV range comes in premium and entry-level category and is available in multiple screen sizes. Prices starting from Rs 45,990 and going up to Rs 2,99,990, the new TVs support hands-free voice control.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India says, "At TCL, we strive to redefine the TV viewing experience via pioneering technologies. With these latest additions, perhaps, a new benchmark will be established within the segment. We are confident that all three feature-rich televisions will generate a positive traction within the market and create new milestones for the brand."

Claiming to be the first 8K QLED of its kind in India, the 75-inch X915 8K QLED Android TV with IMAX enhanced and pop-up camera features Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos audio. It further upscales non-8K content to 8K performance with its AI 8K Processor. The 8K QLED 75X915 has been priced at Rs 2,99,990.

The 4K QLED TVs - C815 and C715 - feature Quantum Dot Display technology. Quantum Dots, when struck by light, will emit the most finely-tuned RMB colours, helping the TVs to display billions of colours, reproducing 100 per cent DCI-P3, and maintain a longer lifespan of the display up to 60,000 hours. All these new TVs are powered by hands-free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for audio output.

The C815, premium 4K QLED TV with built-in subwoofer is available at a starting range of Rs 69,990 and comes in three sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The C715, entry-level 4K QLED TV starting at Rs 45,990 with hands-free AI, is available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

All the televisions are powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. "Dolby and TCL share a long history working together to bring best in class experiences to consumers. TCL was one of the first to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experiences to consumers. With a large and constantly growing library of titles available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in English and in Hindi, TCL customers can instantly access this amazing content. The combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience will allow TCL customers to experience their favourites as the producers and directors originally intended them to be," said Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

China-headquartered TCL Electronics has set up a manufacturing plant worth Rs 2,400 crore at Tirupati as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. The plant has a production capacity of 8 million for 22-55 inches TV screens and 30 million for 3.5-8 inches mobile screens per annum. TCL claims it to be the largest manufacturing unit overseas, employing over 8,000 directly and indirectly.

Also read: How Apple's App Accelerator is helping developers create innovative iOS apps