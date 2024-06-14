scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
TCS told to pay $194 mn in penal charges by US court for 'misappropriation of trade secrets'

Feedback

TCS told to pay $194 mn in penal charges by US court for 'misappropriation of trade secrets'

The case was filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

TCS maintains that the judgment will not significantly impact its financials and operations. TCS maintains that the judgment will not significantly impact its financials and operations.

A US court has ruled that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) must pay around $194 million for misappropriating trade secrets, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

TCS stated it has strong arguments against the judgment and plans to seek a review or appeal to protect its interests.

Related Articles

The case was filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

The court ordered TCS to pay CSC $56.15 million in compensatory damages, $112.3 million in exemplary damages, and $25.77 million in prejudgment interest through June 13, 2024. The court also issued certain injunctions and other reliefs against TCS.

TCS maintains that the judgment will not significantly impact its financials and operations.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 14, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd