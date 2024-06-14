TCS told to pay $194 mn in penal charges by US court for 'misappropriation of trade secrets'

A US court has ruled that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) must pay around $194 million for misappropriating trade secrets, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

TCS stated it has strong arguments against the judgment and plans to seek a review or appeal to protect its interests.

The case was filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

The court ordered TCS to pay CSC $56.15 million in compensatory damages, $112.3 million in exemplary damages, and $25.77 million in prejudgment interest through June 13, 2024. The court also issued certain injunctions and other reliefs against TCS.

TCS maintains that the judgment will not significantly impact its financials and operations.