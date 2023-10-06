Physics Wallah teacher gets beaten up by student during live class; watch video

Amidst the nationwide celebration of Teachers Day last month on September 5th, India has been gripped by a shocking incident that has left the online community in disbelief. A disturbing video has surfaced, capturing a heated altercation between a student and a teacher during a live Physics Wallah class, sending shockwaves across the internet.

The viral video, which spans a mere nine seconds, paints a startling picture. In this footage shared widely on various social media platforms, a student is seen aggressively attacking and repeatedly slapping the teacher with his slipper. What prompted such an act from the student remains a mystery at this point.

Also Watch: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on Zee5, Loki S2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Mumbai Diaries S2 on Amazon Prime Video, Akshay’s OMG 2, Tabu’s Khufiya and Beckham on Netflix: OTT releases to watch this weekend

This incident has cast an unsettling shadow on the online education landscape, as the teacher in question is reportedly associated with PhysicsWallah, a prominent Ed-tech platform in India. The shocking nature of the video has spurred a flurry of conversations, speculation, and concern among netizens.

One user commented on the video, “They had made out a great business they want only money.” “This is so bad, utter disgrace,” another user said.

Back in February, PhysicsWallah took swift action by terminating the employment of a centre manager in Rajasthan, following the widespread circulation of a video depicting a confrontation between the management and students. In an official statement the company said, "Students are our top priority at PhysicsWallah, and as such, the centre manager has been relieved of their duties with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, Physics Wallah has announced its expansion beyond academic assistance through the introduction of 'Prerna,' a complimentary helpline designed to address the emotional well-being of students this week. PW asserts that this helpline has already been a source of support for over 20,000 students across India. Furthermore, PW has unveiled plans to broaden its offline support services to encompass an additional 16 cities, ensuring access to expert counselling services in multiple languages.

Also Read Here's how Physics Wallah solved the edtech riddle and is now aiming for growth

Also WATCH How to Grow Bougainvillea at Home: Top Gardening Tips