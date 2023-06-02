'We have convinced the world that India's semiconductor industry is already taking shape': Ashwini Vaishnaw

The BT Tech Today Congress gathers technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders committed to using technology to make a difference. The congress will feature a variety of speakers and panels, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the future of work.



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in technology and network with other professionals who are passionate about using technology to solve problems.



The BT Tech Today Congress has a star-studded line-up of speakers including N.R. Siddaramaiah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sindhu Gangadharan, Irina Ghose, Dr. Manish Gupta, Tejasvi Surya, Apar Gupta and many more.



