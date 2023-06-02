scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News

Feedback

'We have convinced the world that India's semiconductor industry is already taking shape': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Danny D'Cruze | Updated Jun 02, 2023, 9:31 PM IST

The BT Tech Today Congress has a star-studded line-up of speakers including N.R. Siddaramaiah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sindhu Gangadharan, Irina Ghose, Dr. Manish Gupta, Tejasvi Surya, Apar Gupta and many more

Ashwini Vaishnaw talks about semiconductors and its potential in India Ashwini Vaishnaw talks about semiconductors and its potential in India

The BT Tech Today Congress gathers technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders committed to using technology to make a difference. The congress will feature a variety of speakers and panels, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the future of work. 


Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in technology and network with other professionals who are passionate about using technology to solve problems.
 

The BT Tech Today Congress has a star-studded line-up of speakers including N.R. Siddaramaiah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sindhu Gangadharan, Irina Ghose, Dr. Manish Gupta, Tejasvi Surya, Apar Gupta and many more.


 

02 Jun 2023, 9:31:21 PM IST

That's a wrap from Business Today's Tech Today Congress. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of Business, Economy, and Tech. 

02 Jun 2023, 9:15:14 PM IST

Impact of AI on Indian Society

Ashwini Vaishnaw: The overall impact of AI on the entire society and economy is yet to be fully evaluated. We need to fully understand the impacts and job losses that are likely to happen, and which sectors will have a big impact. And then we are going to take this comprehensive view. We also need to take all the stakeholders and the entire political spectrum on the same page so that the country comes to a conclusion as a united voice. This is something too important to be debated without coming to a final conclusion as part of a one-India philosophy.

02 Jun 2023, 8:50:56 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Within a short time frame, we have been able to convince the entire world that the ecosystem which is required for a good, healthy semiconductor industry is already taking shape in the country.  

02 Jun 2023, 8:45:59 PM IST

'We are working on 6G'

Ashwini Vaishnaw | Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology: It appears that 6G will become a commercially deployable technology by 2029. 

02 Jun 2023, 8:41:20 PM IST

Communicate India: The Big Picture. 5G Foundation. Industry 4.0. Digital Nation

Ashwini Vaishnaw | Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology talks to the Managing Editor of Business Today Television, Siddharth Zarabi about Digital India.

02 Jun 2023, 8:30:28 PM IST

AI's potential to benefit humanity

Manish Gupta | Director, Google Research India: AI has enormous potential to benefit humanity. We wish to bring its benefits to the underprivileged. We organised workshops and identified problems and funded some impactful efforts.

02 Jun 2023, 8:27:20 PM IST

AI for India: Inclusive AI. Developing an AI-ready culture. R&D and Innovation

Dr. Manish Gupta | Director, Google Research India talks to Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi about the scope of generative AI in India

02 Jun 2023, 8:22:05 PM IST

Monetisation of gaming

Sai Srinivas Kiran G, Co-Founder, CEO, Mobile Premier League: There will be ways of monetisation like a free-to-play market, there is PCG market that is paid competition and there is scope for in-gaming monetisation as well.

02 Jun 2023, 8:20:04 PM IST

What India needs to shine on the global stage of gaming

Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys: What we really need is a commitment to better talent since India is late to the video gaming industry. A large part of those who have created success are not sitting in India. Hence, we have to invest thousands of dollars to build gaming titles. And I think that shift is beginning to happen.

02 Jun 2023, 8:13:41 PM IST

How to instill responsibility in children hooked to gaming?

Hyunil Sohn| India CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India: I remember when my father bought and Apple PC for me when I was 9 or 10. That gave me a responsibility of how to use a PC. That helped me to find how computers and PC can help in learning.

02 Jun 2023, 8:07:30 PM IST

New Gaming Frontier: Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technologies. Gaming

Rajan Navani | Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys, Sai Srinivas Kiran G | Co-Founder & CEO, Mobile Premier League, Sean Hyunil Sohn| India CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India talk to Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi about the future of gaming in India.

02 Jun 2023, 7:41:16 PM IST

Accountability from foreign platforms

Priyanka Chaturvedi | Member of Parliament: Unfortunately, what we're seeing right now is very selective accountability coming from these foreign platforms. Let's take away the safe harbour from them.  

02 Jun 2023, 7:37:01 PM IST

The need for a neutral fact-checking entity

Rajeev Gowda | Former Member of Parliament: A lot of misinformation emerges from govt-related sources. Then who will regulate them if not a neutral fact-checking entity? So, we do need to create regulatory setups, that ensure that there are ways of going after the perpetrators. 

02 Jun 2023, 7:30:36 PM IST

Summary of upcoming data protection draft

Tejasvi Surya | Member of Parliament summarized the draft of data protection bill in the following points:

1. Give primacy to the individual, his right to privacy.

2. Allow space for new start-ups and think tanks to process data lawfully.

3. Have an effective data protection board to enforce the rights that are enumerated.

4. Also, harmoniously balance these rights with the national security of the nation. 

02 Jun 2023, 7:23:17 PM IST

Security Playbook: Data Privacy. Next-Gen Security. 

Priyanka Chaturvedi | Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya | Member of Parliament, Rajeev Gowda | Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha talk to Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today Television about data protection in India.

02 Jun 2023, 7:16:36 PM IST

D. K. Shivakumar: Bengaluru students are smarter than Hyderabad students

Already Bengaluru is known for start-ups. I don't want to compete with other states. Our students in Bengaluru are much smarter than Hyderabad.     

02 Jun 2023, 7:02:16 PM IST

Private sector creates crores of jobs

D. K. Shivakumar: Govt can only provide 2.5-3.5 lakh jobs but they [private sector employers] can create crores of jobs. 

02 Jun 2023, 6:51:14 PM IST

'We have to protect Bengaluru': D. K. Shivakumar

D. K. Shivakumar: We have to protect Bengaluru. It is not a planned city. We cannot extend our roads. Today, due to new economic policies, and new financial setup, anyone can decide to have a vehicle. Anyone can have a car in 24 hours but the roads are the same. More than 10,000 cars are entering Bengaluru. 

02 Jun 2023, 6:45:08 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar talks about future of Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar in conversation with Executive Director - Business Today, Rahul Kanwal 

02 Jun 2023, 6:37:35 PM IST

Digital Bharat & The New Internet

Barnik Chitran Maitra Managing Partner, Head of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia, takes over the stage to explain India's digital ecosystem.

Load More
Advertisement