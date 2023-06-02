'We have convinced the world that India's semiconductor industry is already taking shape': Ashwini Vaishnaw

The BT Tech Today Congress gathers technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders committed to using technology to make a difference. The congress will feature a variety of speakers and panels, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the future of work.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in technology and network with other professionals who are passionate about using technology to solve problems.
The BT Tech Today Congress has a star-studded line-up of speakers including N.R. Siddaramaiah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sindhu Gangadharan, Irina Ghose, Dr. Manish Gupta, Tejasvi Surya, Apar Gupta and many more.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: The overall impact of AI on the entire society and economy is yet to be fully evaluated. We need to fully understand the impacts and job losses that are likely to happen, and which sectors will have a big impact. And then we are going to take this comprehensive view. We also need to take all the stakeholders and the entire political spectrum on the same page so that the country comes to a conclusion as a united voice. This is something too important to be debated without coming to a final conclusion as part of a one-India philosophy.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Within a short time frame, we have been able to convince the entire world that the ecosystem which is required for a good, healthy semiconductor industry is already taking shape in the country.
Ashwini Vaishnaw | Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology: It appears that 6G will become a commercially deployable technology by 2029.
Manish Gupta | Director, Google Research India: AI has enormous potential to benefit humanity. We wish to bring its benefits to the underprivileged. We organised workshops and identified problems and funded some impactful efforts.
Sai Srinivas Kiran G, Co-Founder, CEO, Mobile Premier League: There will be ways of monetisation like a free-to-play market, there is PCG market that is paid competition and there is scope for in-gaming monetisation as well.
Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys: What we really need is a commitment to better talent since India is late to the video gaming industry. A large part of those who have created success are not sitting in India. Hence, we have to invest thousands of dollars to build gaming titles. And I think that shift is beginning to happen.
Hyunil Sohn| India CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India: I remember when my father bought and Apple PC for me when I was 9 or 10. That gave me a responsibility of how to use a PC. That helped me to find how computers and PC can help in learning.
Priyanka Chaturvedi | Member of Parliament: Unfortunately, what we're seeing right now is very selective accountability coming from these foreign platforms. Let's take away the safe harbour from them.
Rajeev Gowda | Former Member of Parliament: A lot of misinformation emerges from govt-related sources. Then who will regulate them if not a neutral fact-checking entity? So, we do need to create regulatory setups, that ensure that there are ways of going after the perpetrators.
Tejasvi Surya | Member of Parliament summarized the draft of data protection bill in the following points:
1. Give primacy to the individual, his right to privacy.
2. Allow space for new start-ups and think tanks to process data lawfully.
3. Have an effective data protection board to enforce the rights that are enumerated.
4. Also, harmoniously balance these rights with the national security of the nation.
Already Bengaluru is known for start-ups. I don't want to compete with other states. Our students in Bengaluru are much smarter than Hyderabad.
D. K. Shivakumar: Govt can only provide 2.5-3.5 lakh jobs but they [private sector employers] can create crores of jobs.
D. K. Shivakumar: We have to protect Bengaluru. It is not a planned city. We cannot extend our roads. Today, due to new economic policies, and new financial setup, anyone can decide to have a vehicle. Anyone can have a car in 24 hours but the roads are the same. More than 10,000 cars are entering Bengaluru.
Barnik Chitran Maitra Managing Partner, Head of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia, takes over the stage to explain India's digital ecosystem.
