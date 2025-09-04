Tecno POVA Slim 5G launched in India: Check features, price, availability

Tecno has launched the POVA Slim 5G, which the company claims is the world’s slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone. The device measures 5.95mm in thickness, weighs 156g, and will be available in India from 8 September 2025 at a price of ₹19,999.

The launch is positioned as part of Tecno's “3B” philosophy, which the brand defines as Best Signal, Best Design, and Best AI. According to the company, the device combines slim design, strong connectivity features, and AI-driven tools designed for Indian users.

The POVA Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. For durability, it includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H certification, and an IP64 rating.

The device also introduces what Tecno describes as a “Dynamic Mood Light Design” – an illuminated back panel that responds to calls, notifications, and user interactions.

On the software side, the smartphone integrates Tecno's Ella AI assistant, which offers functions such as AI call handling, writing support, image editing, and privacy tools. The assistant supports Indian languages, which the company says makes the device more practical for regional users.

Connectivity features include 5G+ carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, Dual SIM Dual Active, and TÜV Rheinland High Network Performance certification. It comes with 16GB RAM (8GB physical + 8GB virtual) and 128GB storage.

The POVA Slim 5G will be available in three colour options: Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black.