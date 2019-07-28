Tesla cars to get Netflix, YouTube support soon, with one condition

The Tesla cars will soon be able to stream video content from Netflix and YouTube on the in-car displays, Tesla founder Elon Musk said in a recent tweet. However, the feature will work only when the car is stationary.

"Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio," Musk said in a tweet.

"When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving," Musk further tweeted.

The Netflix and YouTube support for Tesla cars will be rolled out in a few months, Musk said while responding to comments on Twitter. He said that he feature might be out in August, or a few months, at most.

These features will be part of the V10 software update for Tesla cars. Musk confirmed that the V10 update will come with several games for Tesla Arcade as well as infotainment features, along with improved highway autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition, and Smart Summon (earlier known as Enhanced Summon).

Tesla had launched Tesla Arcade for its cars back in June during the annual E3 gaming conference. It allows drivers to play games on their in-car displays while parked. The company recently added Chess to the selection of games available games. Game developer Bethesda had also announced during E3 2019 that Fallout Shelter, a mobile game from its famous Fallout line-up, can be played on the display of Tesla cars. Moreover, Tesla has released Cuphead, and some modified Atari games like Tempest, Pole Position and Missile Command.

Musk also confirmed that the Tesla pickup truck is close to completion and will be unveiled in two to three months.

