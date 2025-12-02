A custom Nike shoe with a built-in retro game console? Yes, it's real

A Singapore-based designer has crafted a unique piece of wearable technology, successfully fitting a fully functional Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) console inside a pair of Nike trainers. The one-of-a-kind creation, dubbed the "Air SNES," was built by Gustavo Bonzanini to commemorate the SNES's 35th anniversary.

Bonzanini selected the iconic Nike Air Max 90 model as his canvas, transforming the classic silhouette into a portable gaming rig. Staying true to the console’s origins, the trainers sport the distinct grey and purple colour scheme instantly recognisable to fans of the '90s machine. The project is far from a simple paint job, however, the sneakers are completely playable.

The engineering feat was accomplished using emulation rather than physical game cartridges. Bonzanini discreetly housed a tiny Raspberry Pi Zero W computer, loaded with the 'RetroPie' emulator, inside the shoe's tongue. This setup allows the trainers to run classic SNES titles.

To facilitate actual gameplay, the design includes clever connectivity features. Video outputs, enabled by a small analogue converter, allow the console to connect to a television screen using RCA cables, maintaining that authentic '90s feel. While the system works with an original SNES gamepad, the designer modified it with an '8BitDo kit' for wireless Bluetooth play. Power is supplied by a small battery pack, offering approximately 30 minutes of gaming on the go.

The "Air SNES" is a testament to retro gaming nostalgia and inventive design. Bonzanini has confirmed that the custom trainers are a non-commercial, one-off creation, meaning they will not be available for public purchase.