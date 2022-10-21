These Android, iOS smartphones will soon stop supporting WhatsApp; check if yours in the list

WhatsApp is easily one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, especially in India and other Asian and European countries. The app is always evolving to provide more features, both in terms of safety and efficiency. However, the updates also cause it to become much more sophisticated. Old hardware can be limiting for many reasons and WhatsApp places a minimum requirement on hardware and software for optimum experience. Some old devices will stop supporting the application from Diwali, October 24.

WhatsApp in its FAQ panel says, “To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones.”

WhatsApp has a minimum requirement for both Android and iOS. KaiOS, another operating system that supports the application, also has a minimum requirement of KaiOS 2.5.0. including the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2. In terms of Android the minimum is devices running on Android OS 4.1 and newer. Whereas, for iOS and iPhone you need at least iOS 12 and newer on your smartphone.

Apple iPhones losing WhatsApp Support

Apple iPhones with iOS 12 and newer will continue to support the application. However, iOS 11 and all its subsequent decimal updates will stop getting support for WhatsApp. Apple iPhone 5s and newer devices have received the iOS 12 update. This leaves the iPhone 5, iPhone 4s and older devices without support for iOS. If you own any of the older iPhones, your device will not be able to run the popular app. However, Apple iPhone 5 was launched as early as 2012, which is almost 10 years old. The only option owners of these devices have is to upgrade to a newer Apple iPhone or Android iOS device. Moving WhatsApp data to Android could, however, be a challenge.

What happens at the end of the road for WhatsApp?

If WhatsApp stops supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp. In order to check if you’re running the latest iOS version your device can support, go to ‘Settings’ then tap General and then select the Software Update. The device should be connected to the internet to make sure the function works.

Android smartphone losing WhatsApp Support

Android devices that are running Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich and older will stop supporting WhatsApp. Most of these smartphones were launched in the year 2012.



