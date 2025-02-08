These Android users should act quickly to guard against multiple vulnerabilities, warns govt

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy) has issued a critical alert for Android users regarding multiple vulnerabilities that have been detected. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), working alongside the ministry, these vulnerabilities impact Android 12 and later versions, posing a significant cyber threat.

CERT-In warns that these vulnerabilities stem from flaws within the Android framework, as well as potential weaknesses in chipset components.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android that could be exploited by attackers to access sensitive information, escalate privileges, execute arbitrary code, or cause denial-of-service (DoS) conditions on affected systems," the advisory states.

The alert is classified as one of the most severe security risks. The agency highlights that the severity is based on the potential impact an exploited vulnerability could have on affected devices.

Steps to protect against cyberattacks

CERT-In strongly advises users of Android 12, 13, 14, and 15 to update their devices immediately to mitigate these threats. In addition to keeping software up to date, users can take extra precautions to enhance security.

Regularly check for software updates and enable automatic updates whenever possible to protect against newly identified threats.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading apps from unverified sources, as these can be used as entry points for cyberattacks. Install apps exclusively from official app stores.

Strengthen security by using unique, strong passwords for your accounts. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for additional protection.

Periodically review and manage app permissions to ensure apps have only necessary access to your data.

Stay alert against phishing attempts that aim to steal personal information or credentials. Always verify the legitimacy of unexpected prompts requesting sensitive data.

By following these measures, users can significantly enhance their device security and minimize the risk of falling victim to cyber threats.