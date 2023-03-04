These OnePlus phones will get Android 14 update. Is your device on the list?

Last month, Google launched the first developer preview of Android 14, and now smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung are preparing to launch the next major operating system upgrade for their supported products. Fans are eagerly anticipating the feel of a new Android version on their devices.

Following developer previews and platform stability tests, Android 14 will receive a stable release. According to Google, the developer previews will be followed by beta releases beginning in April 2023, while the platform stability phase will commence in June.

The upcoming Android update promises several changes and improvements to the user interface and exciting features that will make daily functioning easier. As per the yearly trend, a stable version of Android 14 will likely drop for Pixel phones in August 2023, while non-Google devices will receive it later in the year.

For the time being, the February developer preview of Google's Android 14, dubbed "Upside Down Cake," is only available for testing on Pixel devices.

OnePlus typically offers its flagship devices three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. However, the latest flagship device, OnePlus 11, will receive an additional year of software support, much to the delight of owners.

Budget-friendly models have shorter software support promises than flagship models, with two software upgrades and three years of security updates. It is important to note that although this list of devices is eligible for the next Android update based on OnePlus' policies, the company may diverge from expectations or add more devices to the list. Here is a list of phones that are expected to get Android 14:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8T

