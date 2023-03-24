This country will become the first to use AI to track 'abnormal behaviour' during the Olympics

The French government has got approval from its National Assembly to use Artificial Intelligence-powered video surveillance at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. This decision has received backlash from civil rights groups that point out that it will pose a threat to civil liberties.

As per the government, the algorithmic videos will help them detect “pre-determined events”, suspicious behavior, and crowd surges, which will help them manage the huge attendees at the event more easily and efficiently. The government has shown a green light in the Senate and Assembly. However, this can still be challenged at the highest constitutional court.

If it gets the final approval, France will become the first country in the European Union to legalise AI-powered surveillance at a public event.

Surprisingly, France’s privacy watchdog, CNIL, is also supporting the bill, given that no biometric data will be treated. Daniel Leufer, policy advisor at digital rights organisation Access Now, stated, “[France] can do two things: object detection or analysis of human behaviour - the latter is the processing of biometric data.” The company is supporting the banning of the collection of biometric data in public spaces in the EU’s AI Act.

Advocating the use of AI for surveillance, Stephane Mazars, an MP with President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party said that “in front of the whole world, France will need to rise to the meet the greatest security challenge in its history."

The decision to use AI surveillace has faced strong backlash from rights groups including Amnesty International and digital rights groups. According to them, technology poses a threat to civil freedoms and draws a dangerous line in the sand.

For the unversed, this debate is happening during the time when the European Union is discussing its own AI Act which will decide the use of artificial intelligence in Europe. This act is in works since the past two years.

