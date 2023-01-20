This human-like robot can move better than most gymnasts; watch video

Boston Dynamics, the robot-making wizards, have done it again! They've released a new video featuring their humanoid robot, Atlas. This new video proves that the robot is no slouch when it comes to real-world skills. In the video, titled 'Atlas Gets a Grip,' you can see the robot manipulating objects to reach its ultimate goal: delivering a bag of tools to a person waiting at the top of a multi-story scaffold. The robot can be seen grasping, carrying, and tossing the tool bag, climbing stairs, jumping between levels, and pushing a large wooden block out of its way before dismounting with an inverted 540-degree flip. The engineers have dubbed it 'Sick Trick.'

According to Ben Stephens, Atlas controls lead, the new moves are a natural progression of ongoing research. The company plans to take the robot's overall skills even futher. It already sails through tasks such as parkour and dancing, which require a high degree of stability and skill.

Boston Dynamics has put out videos in the past showing other prowesses of the robot. The previous demonstrations included "Do You Love Me?" where the robot is seen dancing. In another video "Partners in Parkour," Atlas perceived and moved over and around fixed obstacles. For the latest routine, the robot's locomotion and sensing capabilities come up against the added challenge of not only detecting, gripping, and moving objects with different sizes, materials, and weights, but also staying balanced while negotiating those objects.

According to Robin Deits, a software engineer on the Atlas controls team, "Parkour forces us to understand the physical limitations of the robot, and dance forces us to think about how precise and dexterous the whole-body motion can be. Now, manipulation is forcing us to take that information and interpret it in terms of how we can get the hands to do something specific. What’s important about the Atlas project is that we don’t let go of any of those other things we’ve learned.”