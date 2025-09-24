TikTok's US fate: Murdochs, Larry Eliison, Michael Dell linked to proposed buyout

The fate of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, with discussions intensifying over who will control the platform’s American operations. President Donald Trump has indicated that several influential business figures, including Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Michael Dell, and Larry Ellison, could be part of a consortium preparing to take over TikTok’s US business from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

In an interview aired on Fox News, Trump described the potential investors as “very well-known people,” adding that their involvement could strengthen the effort to keep TikTok operational in the country while ensuring US oversight. Reports suggest the Murdochs’ participation would likely come through Fox Corporation, rather than as private investors, giving the media group a potential boost in its digital ambitions as traditional television growth slows.

Oracle, co-founded by Ellison, is expected to play a central role in the new structure. The company has hosted TikTok’s US data since 2020 and is likely to oversee the platform’s algorithm and privacy safeguards going forward. According to the White House, six of the seven board members of a planned US entity would be American, a move intended to address national security concerns.

Lawmakers have argued that TikTok’s ownership by ByteDance poses risks, as the company could be compelled by Beijing to share American user data or allow influence over its powerful algorithm. To address this, Congress passed legislation in 2024 requiring TikTok to sell roughly 80% of its US operations to American investors or face a nationwide ban. While enforcement has been delayed several times, Trump recently extended the deadline to December 2025.

Despite this pressure, Trump acknowledged having mixed feelings about the platform, admitting he is “a little prejudiced” towards TikTok because he believes it helped him connect with younger voters. He has also discussed the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with US and Chinese officials currently working towards a December 16 deadline to finalise details of a potential deal.

For now, TikTok continues to operate in the US, but its long-term future hinges on negotiations between Washington, Beijing, and the American investors vying for control.