'Trans flag, women in suits, men in veils': New emojis in iOS 14.2 stir up reactions from Twitter

Good news for Apple fans. Apple, yesterday launched iOS 14.2 and iPad 14.2, bringing a myriad of features, the most interesting being the introduction of over 100 new emojis, ranging from a transgender pride flag to a seal, a pinch and a ninja to a man in a veil. The new update also brings other improvements to iOS 14, including eight new wallpapers, a refreshed AirPlay menu, a new Shazam toggle for Control Center, and the usual array of bug fixes.

Twitter is flooding with reactions from fans over the new release. One twitter user wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: THERE'S A SEAL EMOJI IN iOS 14.2!!!!! 2020 IS SAVED LOOK AT THIS CUTE LITTLE GUY"



BREAKING NEWS:



THERES A SEAL EMOJI IN iOS 14.2!!!!! 2020 IS SAVED LOOK AT THIS CUTE LITTLE GUY pic.twitter.com/rBdVIlEpMM Thomas | SwitchStop (@SwitchStop) November 6, 2020 Lauren Cooley, another twitter user said, "The only thing getting me through tonight's election stress is the new seal emoji just released on iOS 14.2 He is simply flawless " The only thing getting me through tonights election stress is the new seal emoji just released on iOS 14.2



He is simply flawless pic.twitter.com/wY4FWaLN74 Lauren Cooley (@laurcool_) November 6, 2020 Reacting to the diversity and acceptance demonstrated through emojis, one user wrote, "THE NEW IOS 14.2 EMOJIS HAVE THE TRANS FLAG, WOMEN IN SUITS, AND MEN IN VEILS THIS IS NOT A DRILL." IOS 14.2 REALLY DID THAT!! I PEEPED THIS IN THE PICTURE!! THE TRANS COMMUNITY FINALLY HAS A TRANS FLAG EMOJI IM SO HAPPY FOR YALL!!! RT TO ALL YOUR FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/wpnWZd4fGq Bella (@rauhling_bizzle) November 5, 2020 An emoji showing all fingers and thumb held together in a vertical orientation, sometimes referred to as the Italian hand gesture ma che vuoi [what do you want] has been meme worthy for quite some time and one user said, " iOS 14.2 really appealing to the Italians." iOS 14.2 really appealing to the Italians pic.twitter.com/ucEqeGdGes MattyCY (@MatthiusCY) November 5, 2020

Alongside iOS 14.2, Apple also released watchOS 7.1, which (like the iPhone update), adds support for HomePod's Intercom feature, along with headphone audio warnings, and support for the ECG app in Korea and Russia.