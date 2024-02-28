Truecaller and Tanla partner for business messaging in India. Details

Truecaller has inked a deal with Tanla, India’s leading CpaaS provider, for a Business Messaging platform that helps enterprises connect with their customers with rich, interactive messaging experiences.

The partnership will open access to Truecaller Business Messaging product in India also to other cPaaS and communication focused companies so that they can leverage Truecaller’s platform.

“We have had a very successful collaboration with Tanla since 2022. We are now able to deepen the partnership in India which is positive for us, for Tanla and for enterprises that can distribute messages to end customers in a more reliable, modern and cost efficient way. The new partnership with strengthened collaboration ensures growing usage of the platform and opportunities to serve more business customers via Tanla’s network. We are committed to this partnership with Tanla and to scale up volumes,” says Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller.



The partnership aims to help businesses reach out to more than 260 million active users of Truecaller in India with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries and better insights unlike traditional SMS.

The platform offers both one and two-way communication capabilities as well as the ability to communicate with audiences using rich media formats like photos, videos and documents with a diverse set of functionalities including phone numbers, hyperlinks, and delivery & read receipts, to make it a best-in-class messaging experience that results in increased conversion and higher ROI for brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla, said, “Our exclusive partnership with Truecaller since 2022 has been highly successful. We are excited to partner with Truecaller and provide customized solutions to enterprises by leveraging business messaging capabilities and rich media.”

