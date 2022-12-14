Truecaller launches new premium Family Plan subscription; check benefits, other details

Truecaller, a popular caller ID and spam blocking app, has announced the launch of its new Family Plan subscription. The subscription allows up to five users to have a joint subscription plan, giving them access to features such as advanced spam blocking, the ability to see who has viewed their Truecaller profile, a premium badge, and an ad-free experience.

Truecaller claims that the new Family Plan subscription is a response to the growing popularity of subscription models and demand from Truecaller users for a cost-efficient way to share the premium experience with family members. "As a family plan administrator, you now can add your loved ones to a one single plan and extend the premium benefits of Truecaller for them to experience and enjoy," said Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller. "In many of our markets it’s common that one family member ensures all members are covered by various services and we are happy to now offer a convenient way to add Truecaller to that list."

Family Plan Availability

The Family Plan is currently available on Android worldwide, except for the United States. However, users in the US can still add non-premium members to their plan, even if they use an iPhone. Each premium account, under the Family Plan, can extend the benefits to four more people.

After the activation of the new Family Plan, Truecaller extends the benefits of the premium subscription to the added members without any sharing of data or personal information between the members and the administrator.

"Truecaller’s subscription offering is an appreciated experience that unlocks additional protection and features and is ads-free," said Kjell. "With Family plan, we now offer our premium users to share that experience with up to four family members."