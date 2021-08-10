Twitter in compliance with 2021 IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that Twitter is prima facie in compliance with the 2021 IT Rules as it has appointed a chief compliance officer (CCO), resident grievance officer (RGO) and nodal contact person on a permanent basis.

While hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) regarding Twitter's non-compliance with the IT Rules 2021, senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for Twitter, said the officers have been appointed as per the direction of the court.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, said the Centre has not filed a response and that the court wanted to hear what it has to say.

The judge asked additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma if the Centre had any issue, on which the ASG said it would be better if the affidavit comes on record. "But we can confirm the officers have been appointed and as of today. Twitter is in compliance with the 2021 IT Rules," he said.

The court said Twitter's affidavit on its compliance with the IT Rules was "finally on record". Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya said the appointed officials will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

"Court gave us a long rope. Finally, we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position," Poovayya added.

On July 28, the HC had expressed displeasure over Twitter appointing a contingent worker as CCO and said the social media platform was in non-compliance with the new IT Rules. Taking a firm stance, the court had said it was "giving you a long rope but don't expect the court to do it on and on".

The Centre in an affidavit had also claimed Twitter was acting in "abject non-compliance of the rules", and that it could lead to its losing immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, seek to regulate dissemination and publication of content in cyberspace, including social media platforms and were notified in February by the central government. The matter will be heard next on October 5.

