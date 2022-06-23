Twitter starts testing its long-form ‘Notes’ feature

Twitter has announced that it has started testing its ‘Notes’ feature. Twitter Notes allows users to write and publish long-form content on the platform that otherwise thrives on 280-character tweets.

Twitter Notes is being tested with a small group of writers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ghana as a part of the initial phase. As the platform says, these Notes can be read on and off Twitter by people in most countries.

Twitter users who have been given access to Notes as a part of the initial tests will be able to see a new ‘Write’ tab. The ‘Write’ tab gives people access to write the Notes and also access all their Notes. Users under the test lot will also see a new “Notes” tab on their profile where all their published work can be accessed for followers to read the long-from content. Once Twitter rolls out the Notes feature more globally, it should work the same way for all users.

The Twitter Notes feature allows users to create articles with rich formatting and also upload media with it. These Notes can be tweeted and shared with followers once they are published. Notes can include embedded photos, GIFs, videos, tweets, etc. And like tweets, these Notes will have their own links that can be tweeted, retweeted, shared in DMs, liked, and also bookmarked.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨



We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Twitter Notes can change how some people use Twitter, allowing them to share more in-depth ideas and thoughts, like a blog. This new feature should be helpful for those Twitter users who publish articles on and off but do not want to set up a blog or a website for them.

Twitter Notes will also help clean up the problem of long threads which often confuse readers, allowing users to put all their tweets/thoughts in one Note. It also takes care of situations where users had to resort to posting screenshots of their Notes apps to be able to tweet a large chunk of text. This feature is one of Twitter’s more significant changes as far as content is concerned since it doubled the tweet length from 140 characters to 280.

Additionally, Twitter has announced the launch of its new Twitter Write team that is going to focus on building tools for readers. It is also merging its newsletter subscriptions into Twitter Write, the brand the platform uses to cover its long-form writing efforts, including Notes and newsletters.