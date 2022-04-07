Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is coming to iOS, Android as Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft is bringing Rainbow Six Siege to mobile and it is going to be available on both Android and iOS soon. The tactical FPS (first-person shooter) game is going to be called Rainbow Six Mobile and is going to bring the core gameplay experience players have enjoyed on both PC and console to the mobile.

Rainbow Six Mobile is going to be a “competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 — Attackers and Defenders,” Ubisoft explained in its announcement. This is also how the original title works on PC and console. However, Rainbow Six Mobile is not going to be a “one-to-one port” of the PC and console version with just UI and controls optimised to fit touch screens.

Ubisoft has built a whole new mobile version of the game from the ground up and it is going to offer a completely new gameplay control system and UI optimisations that are suited for mobile devices along with optimised in-game visuals.

The game is not available yet. Ubisoft plans to start live testing Rainbow Mobile Six with a limited number of players over the next couple of weeks. However, if you are a Rainbow Mobile Siege fan and want to try the game out before others, you can register for early access from the website.

Head over to the Rainbow Mobile Six site and you will see a “Register” button on the top right corner. Click on that and pick the platform you want to play the game on - iOS or Android. Next, you need to log in with your Ubisoft account. This is followed by a survey that you need to complete before you can register for early access.

Just registering does not grant you early access though. Ubisoft is going to shortlist testers based on the survey responses. The company has not announced when they plan to officially launch Rainbow Mobile Six yet, but once the testing is on the way they might share more details.

