Vijay Sales announces Apple Days Sale: iPhone 17 series, M5 iPad Pro, and more discounted

Vijay Sales, the popular retail store giant, has announced the Apple Days Sale in India, offering huge discounts and exchange offers on iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods and other products. The sale has commenced on December 28 and will last until January 4, 2026. Buyers can make their desired purchase directly via the nearest retail outlets or the online stores. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any Apple product, then now is the perfect time, as you can save huge amounts of money.

Vijay Sales Apple Days: All discounts and offers

Apple Days sale brings huge deals and offers on the latest Apple products, including iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16e, iPad 11th Gen, iPad Air 11 inch with M3 chip, MacBook Air with M4 Chip, MacBook Pro with M5 Chip, and much more. The retail store is also providing MyVS Rewards loyalty points worth a flat Rs 3,000 on purchases, especially on the standard iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17 offers:

The iPhone 17 model is officially priced at Rs 82,900. However, during the Apple Days sale, buyers can get it for Rs 78,900. The iPhone 17 Pro, priced at Rs 125,490, will be available at Rs 121,490. Whereas the Pro Max model will be available at a discounted price of Rs 134,490. Lastly, the iPhone Air, starting at Rs 94,900 on Vijay Sales, will be available at Rs 90,900. These discounted prices can be availed with a Rs 4000 instant discount on selected bank cards. Buyers can also avail exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000.

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 offers:

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs 57,990 and Rs 64,490, respectively. Whereas the iPhone 16e will be available at Rs 46,990. Lastly, the iPhone 15 can be bought at Rs 49,490. These discount prices can be availed with up to Rs 5000 bank discounts. Buyers can also avail exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000.

iPad offers:

The iPad 11th Gen with the A16 Bionic chip will be available at a iPad Pro 11 inch with M5 chip discounted price of Rs 30,190. The iPad Air with M3 chip will be available for Rs 51,490 and Rs 69,290 for the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. iPad Pro with M5 chip can be purchased at Rs. 89,990 and Rs 1,16,490 for 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, respectively.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers:

The MacBook Air with M4 chip will be available for Rs 79,990 and Rs 102,490 for 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro with the M5 Chip will be available for Rs 152,990. Buyers can also avail a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus on their purchase.

Alongside the above-mentioned devices, Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Series Ultra 3, AirPods 4 models, and other latest devices.