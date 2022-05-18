Vivo launches the Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 in India: Here are all the details

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone series, the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro, in India. As we’ve seen with the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X70 series, the focus of the Vivo X80 series is also on the cameras with the company’s ongoing partnership with Ziess and both smartphones feature a dedicated V1+ imaging chipset along with a T-Star coating on the camera lenses.

While some of the features are common between the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro, the former is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and the latter by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 specs

The Vivo X80 Pro is the flagship device of the year from Vivo and unlike last year, there is no Vivo X80 Pro Plus. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Powered by Zeiss, the cameras on the Vivo X80 Pro include a 50MP main camera with the Samsung GNV sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide with the Sony IMX598 sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope with 60X digital zoom. There is a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Vivo X80 Pro has the Vivo V1+ imaging chip which promises to improve camera performance along with the Carl Zeiss certification.

The Vivo X80 on the other hand features a similar-sized display as the Vivo X80 Pro, but it is a full HD+ one and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The cameras on the back include a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP portrait camera. There is a 32MP camera on the front. This smartphone also features the V1+ chip but there is no Zeiss certification.

The Vivo X80 has a 4,500mAh camera with 80W fast charge support.

Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 price and availability

The Vivo X80 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB version.

The Vivo X80 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999.

Both the smartphones will go on sale on May 25 and will be available on Flipkart, on the Vivo site, as well as the physical stores.

