vivo T4R 5G review: Curve appeal meets sub-₹20k powerhouse

There’s no shortage of budget 5G phones in India, but every so often, one shows up that doesn’t feel like it’s cutting corners. The vivo T4R 5G is one of those phones. With a quad-curved AMOLED display, a surprisingly capable camera, and a price that stays just under ₹20,000, it makes a bold promise to look and feel like a premium device, without charging like one.

Ultra-Slim Design That Doesn’t Slip on Substance

The T4R is the kind of phone that draws double takes the moment you pull it out of your pocket. At just 7.39mm thick, it is officially India’s slimmest quad-curved smartphone. The curves are not just for show either, they melt into your palm, making this one of the most comfortable phones to hold at this price point.

The Twilight Blue variant I tested has a shimmering 3D finish that subtly shifts in the light, while the Arctic White version goes for a more classic, simple aesthetic. Both look more expensive than they are. Yes, it’s still a plastic body, but the diamond shield glass up front does a solid job keeping scratches at bay.

A Display That Surpasses Expectations

Budget phones rarely win awards for their screens, but the T4R’s 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display punches above its class. Colours pop, blacks are inky, and at 120Hz, everything from scrolling to gaming feels fluid. With peak brightness rated at 1800 nits, it handled Delhi’s unforgiving midday sun without breaking a sweat.

The edge-to-edge design almost tricks your brain into thinking this is a flagship. Whether you’re bingeing on Netflix or flipping through Instagram stories, it feels immersive and surprisingly premium.

Power Where It Matters

Under the hood, the T4R runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, a 4nm chip that balances power and efficiency well. During my week of use, it handled everything from regular multitasking to heavier apps like Lightroom Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile without stutters. It scored just under 700,000 in AnTuTu, which puts it comfortably in mid-range flagship territory.

There’s up to 12GB of RAM onboard, with another 12GB available through virtual expansion. It sounds excessive, but it genuinely helps with background app retention and smooth multitasking. Thermal management is decent too. The phone stayed cool during an hour of gaming, thanks to vivo’s internal cooling design that actually works as advertised.

Battery Life That Outlasts Your Day

With a 5700mAh battery inside, the T4R comfortably lasted me a day and a half with mixed use. That included gaming, GPS navigation, video streaming, and casual scrolling. When it was time to top up, the 44W Flash Charge tech got me to 50% in about half an hour. It’s not the fastest charging in this price segment, but it’s dependable and safe.

A Camera That Punches Above Its Price

The main 50MP Sony sensor with OIS on the rear is a pleasant surprise. Daylight shots came out sharp and well-balanced, while night mode was better than expected for this price. Portraits had solid edge detection, and the bokeh lens did a decent job of separating foreground and background.

What really stood out, though, was the ability to shoot 4K video on both front and rear cameras. That’s rare in this price range and a huge plus for casual vloggers. The camera app is loaded with useful tools like AI Erase and bokeh focal length adjustments, offering more creative control than you’d usually get at this level.

Yes, the vivo T4R 5G supports underwater photography. No, that’s not a gimmick. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, this phone can take a dunk without fuss. You trigger the shutter with physical buttons, and post-dive, the speaker system uses high-frequency vibrations to eject trapped water. It’s clever and actually works.

vivo also claims military-grade shock resistance, and while I didn’t intentionally drop it off a staircase, it did survive a minor tumble off a café table without a scratch.

Software and Security Updates: Finally, Some Assurance

The phone runs Funtouch OS 15 on top of Android 15. It’s cleaner than older vivo skins and less bloated. The UI feels modern, and the company promises two years of major software updates and three years of security patches. That’s a welcome shift from the uncertainty that usually surrounds budget Android phones.

Gaming? Absolutely

From frame rate to thermal consistency, the T4R handles demanding games better than most phones in its bracket. The curved screen adds a layer of immersion, and even after long sessions, the device didn’t heat up enough to be uncomfortable. Game Mode kicks in automatically to mute distractions and optimise performance.

Value and Verdict: Hits the Sweet Spot

You can get the vivo T4R 5G starting at ₹17,499 during offers. Even without discounts, the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant at ₹21,499 feels like solid value. The specs you’re getting: curved AMOLED display, IP rating, strong battery life, and 4K video, are things you’d usually expect in phones that cost ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 more.

The vivo T4R 5G doesn’t just check boxes. It redefines what you can expect under ₹20,000. From its striking design and curved display to reliable performance and feature-rich cameras, this phone brings flagship flavour without the flagship price.

It’s a rare combination of form, function, and foresight and a reminder that great phones aren’t about specs alone, but how those specs come together in everyday use.