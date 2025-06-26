Vivo X Fold 5 launched in China with Apple Watch integration

Vivo has officially unveiled the X Fold 5 in China, its latest premium foldable smartphone featuring notable hardware upgrades and unprecedented cross-platform capabilities, including support for the Apple Watch.

The X Fold 5 sports an 8.03-inch 2K+ LTPO inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. Its 6.53-inch Full HD+ cover display also features LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate, and the same peak brightness, ensuring consistent visual quality whether folded or open. Despite its expansive screen and 6,000mAh battery, the device weighs just 217 grams and remains impressively slim at 9.2mm when closed.

Powering the foldable is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same as in the X Fold3 Pro, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and innovative thermal management using a 20,762mm² vapour chamber (VC) and graphite cooling system.

One of the key highlights of the X Fold 5 is its focus on connectivity and durability. The phone introduces a unique hinge antenna to optimise internal space and maintain strong network performance even when folded. Vivo also touts dual-screen enhanced antenna technology, which boosts signal strength by 36% in folded mode. This is further bolstered by joint signal tuning developed in collaboration with Qualcomm.

The foldable is also rated IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ for water resistance, capable of withstanding high-pressure jets and hot water. It is the first in the foldable segment to achieve IP5X dust protection and can reportedly function normally in temperatures as low as -20°C, thanks to antifreeze technology.

On the imaging front, the X Fold 5 features a trio of 50MP rear cameras: a Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 3x telephoto unit using Sony's IMX882, and a 50MP ultra-wide module. Both the inner and cover displays host 20MP selfie cameras.

Vivo has also launched a new multitasking feature called "Atomic Workbench", allowing users to run up to five apps simultaneously. However, the software experience goes a step further with surprising levels of Apple ecosystem integration. The X Fold 5 is the first Android smartphone to support Apple Watch connectivity, enabling users to receive calls, read messages, and sync health data with the Vivo Health app. It also allows seamless file access from Mac devices, can function as an extended Mac display, and supports direct iPhone hotspot connections as well as AirPods pairing. iPhone calls, messages, and notifications can be mirrored and managed directly from the foldable without switching devices.

The device packs a 6000mAh battery, and supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is available in Green Pine, White, and Titanium finishes. Pricing in China is as follows:

12GB + 256GB: ¥6,999 (~₹83,590)

12GB + 512GB: ¥7,999 (~₹95,550)

16GB + 512GB: ¥8,499 (~₹1,01,500)

16GB + 1TB: ¥9,499 (~ ₹1,13,450)

Pre-orders are now live, with sales beginning from July 2 in China. There is no official word yet on international availability.