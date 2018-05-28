Vivo X21 pre-bookings open in India before launch; offers, specifications, expected price

Ahead of its formal launch on May 29, the Vivo X21 is available for pre-bookings in India. The phone can be booked through Vivo's online store with Rs 2,000 as advanced booking price.

Customers that pre-book the smartphone will get some exclusive offers like a five percent cashback and a no-cost EMI options. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart but no details have been revealed regarding the price of the phone.

To pre-book the Vivo X21, visit the Vivo online store and make the advance payment of Rs 2,000. Once done, Vivo will send you a coupon worth the advance payment value, which you can apply while paying the balance amount for the device.

Customers will get other exciting offers like a gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns N Petals and one-year device security along with 280GB additional data for Vodafone Red subscribers. Customers that make the pre-bookings payment using an SBI credit card will get a five per cent discount and will also get no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Specifications and Price

The Vivo X21 is a dual-SIM device which flaunts a 6.8-inch FullHD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB RAM.

The X21 also features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with aperture f/1.8 and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with aperture f/2.4. The Vivo X21 has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with aperture f/2.0, IR fill light and 3D mapping. The in-screen fingerprint scanning technology of the phone makes the Vivo X21 a futuristic phone.

The Vivo X21 comes with 128GB built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The connectivity options for the new smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS and Micro-USB. It has a 3200mAh battery and measure in at 154.5 x 74 x 7.4mm.

The Vivo X21 debuted in China in March and the price of the handset there is CNY 3,598 (Rs 37,100 approximately). The price of the phone hasn't been announced in India yet. The smartphone was launched in Singapore at SGD 799 (around Rs 39,990). Considering these prices, the Vivo X21 might fall in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 mark. If Vivo sticks to this price point, it will go against the OnePlus 6 that starts at Rs 34,999.