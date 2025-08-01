Vodafone Idea expands 5G to 9 new circles, gives unlimited data from Rs 299: Check details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is accelerating its 5G rollout across India, adding nine new cities to its high-speed network as part of its broader expansion strategy covering 23 cities and 17 priority circles. With this, Vi now offers 5G services in 18 cities, with further rollouts expected in the coming months.

The newly added cities include:

Meerut Malappuram Kozhikode Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nashik Ahmedabad Rajkot Surat Vadodara

Of these, the service is already live in eight locations, with Meerut set to go live shortly. The latest rollout reflects Vi’s phased approach to reaching both tier 1 and tier 2 cities across multiple regions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, Vi’s 5G services were active in major metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Patna, and Mysuru. The telecom operator has confirmed that its next wave of expansion will continue into 2025, targeting a total of 23 cities.

To encourage adoption, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data as part of an introductory offer on select prepaid plans starting from Rs 299. These plans include a daily data cap, 1GB for Rs 299, 1.5GB for Rs 349, and 2GB for Rs 365, all with 28-day validity. Notably, Vi remains the only telecom provider in India to offer unlimited 5G data on plans with daily limits of less than 2GB.

The operator claims that over 70% of eligible Vi 5G users have already experienced its high-speed network, which supports activities such as high-definition streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

In addition, Vi has launched a dedicated microsite to detail its 5G features, connectivity details, and revised prepaid and postpaid offerings.