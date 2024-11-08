Weekend watchlist: Checkout top new shows, movies on Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

This Friday, film enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse array of new releases on streaming platforms. As Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue to perform well at the box office, a fresh lineup of films and series is set to debut on OTT on Friday. From thrilling adventures to light-hearted dramas, there is something for everyone on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

Related Articles

Top OTT releases on Netflix

Mr. Plankton

Starring Korean actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi, Mr. Plankton tells the story of Hae-jo, a man feeling out of place in the world, who partners with Jae-mi, the “unluckiest” woman, for a fateful journey. The drama brings together two lonely characters searching for meaning.

The Cage

For action enthusiasts, The Cage follows the life of a young man with dreams of becoming a professional boxer. His path to the boxing ring is riddled with challenges that test his resilience and determination.

Vijay 69

In a heartwarming tale, Anupam Kher stars as a former swimming coach who, at the age of 69, attempts a triathlon. This Netflix release explores themes of ageing, perseverance, and the joy of self-challenge.



Investigation Alien

A documentary series, Investigation Alien follows investigative reporter George Knapp as he travels the world to uncover potential evidence of UFOs on Earth, exploring sites and clues in an attempt to answer age-old questions.

Bank Under Siege

Based on a real event, Bank Under Siege dives into the infamous 1981 Central Bank of Barcelona heist, where eleven men took several hostages. A reporter delves into the motives behind the heist, uncovering complex layers beneath the crime.



The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the role of a British-Indian detective in The Buckingham Murders, a mystery thriller about a woman grappling with loss who becomes immersed in a case involving a missing child in her new town.

JioCinema

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

This light-hearted romantic comedy stars Kubbra Sait, Prateik Babbar, and Sayani Gupta. The story centres on Zubin, whose quiet life is upturned when Ruby, an intimacy coach, helps him reconnect with his former fiancée.

Amazon Prime Video

Vettaiyan

With a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rana Daggubati, Vettaiyan is a Tamil action drama about an upright police officer’s fight to reduce crime in his city.



Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel universe with Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller centred on two former agents, played by Samantha and Varun Dhawan. The estranged pair must put aside their differences to protect their young daughter, Nadia (Kashvi Majmundar), amid a world of intrigue and high-stakes espionage. This series serves as a prequel to Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Disney+ Hotstar

ARM

ARM stars Tovino Thomas in a high-energy adventure following three generations of heroes—Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan—defending their homeland and its treasures. The action-packed film arrives on Disney+ Hotstar after a successful theatrical run.