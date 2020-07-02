WhatsApp introduces dark mode for computers, several other features

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, on Thursday announced a couple of new features for its users. The features include animated stickers, dark mode for WhatsApp for web, QR codes, improvements to group video calls, and status for KaiOS. After introducing dark mode on phones this year only, WhatsApp will soon come up with the same feature on desktops and laptops as well.

The Facebook-owned app has improved the group call video feature. The platform said it has made it comfortable for the users to focus on whoever they want to include in their video chats by letting them press and hold to maximise a participant's video to full screen. WhatsApp had recently extended group video call participants to eight from four. Additionally, WhatsApp is also adding a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so users can easily start a group video call with one tap.

Besides, the chatting app will introduce a new way to save a contact on phones. WhatsApp has said that now a user will be able to save a contact by scanning QR code. The messaging platform has also made status available for KaiOS users. All KaiOS users will now be able to share updates on Status that disappear after 24 hours.

All these features will be rolled out over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.

