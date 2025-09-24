WhatsApp introduces message translations for Android and iPhone users

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of message translations, a feature designed to break down language barriers across its global user base of over 3 billion people in more than 180 countries.

The feature allows users to long-press a message and tap ‘Translate’ to instantly convert it into their preferred language. This functionality works in one-on-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates. Users can also save their chosen languages for future translations.

Advertisement

In addition to manual translations, Android users will be able to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, ensuring all incoming messages are translated by default. This option is aimed at making conversations smoother in multilingual communities.

WhatsApp clarified that translations happen locally on the user’s device, ensuring the company itself cannot access or view messages during the process. This aligns with WhatsApp’s continued focus on end-to-end encryption and user privacy .

The feature is being introduced gradually, starting with a limited number of languages. On Android, translations will be available in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For iPhone users, the feature will initially support over 19 languages.

WhatsApp said it hopes the new tool will allow users to connect more meaningfully with loved ones and communities across different regions, while reducing the friction of multilingual communication.

Advertisement

“We hope this feature helps break down language barriers and allows users to connect more deeply with loved ones and communities around the globe,” the company stated.