WhatsApp suffers outage across the globe, service stabilizes after complaints pop up

WhatsApp outages are not a rare phenomenon. The instant messaging application, which is one of the most downloaded apps on both Play Store and App Store, suffered a major outage across the globe. According to Downdetector, the complaints regarding the outage spiked in a span of one hour. WhatsApp's application on Android phones, iOS phones, Windows Mobile and Blackberry suffered problems simultaneously.

Majority (45 per cent) of the complaints were about connection issues. People were also finding it hard to send and receive texts during this hour-long outage. Few people even complained about trouble logging into the application. Most complaints surface around 12 pm (IST).

According to the Downdetector, which claims to be the weatherman of the digital world, the problem with the instant messaging application has been resolved.

Since a lot of businesses depend entirely on WhatsApp, users are expected to suffer major losses. For now, there's no report as to what the damages look like. Earlier, similar outages instigated users to shift their preference to alternatives like Telegram.