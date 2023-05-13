WhatsApp set to launch broadcast channel conversation with 12 new features

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently developing a broadcast channel conversation for Android users, which will come with 12 new features. WABetaInfo has reported that the feature is currently under development, and beta testers can expect to test it in a future update of the app.

The company is committed to offering a range of channel features to ensure users have a seamless experience when the channels are eventually released. Among the features being developed are a full-width messaging interface, verification status, follower count, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting.

These features are designed to make it easier for users to understand and manage their channels while also providing a comprehensive set of options to explore.

In addition to the new channel features, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android. This feature will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin. If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, they may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it. This feature is designed to help admins manage group content more effectively and ensure a safer and more respectful environment for all members.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment