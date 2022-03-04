WhatsApp to get a new way to react to messages on the Mac

WhatsApp has been working on iMessage-type reactions feature for the platform for a while now and reports suggest that they have been adding new ways to “use this reaction in a future update”.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on another way to react to messages on the desktop version of the app. This feature is currently under development, but public beta testers can try it right now, and it is available on the 2.2208.1 version of the app.

Going by a screenshot WABetaInfo shared, WhatsApp is going to introduce the “React to message” option right from the message menu. WABetaInfo pointed out that “one more step is needed if the user wants to react to messages by using the option within the message menu”.

(Photo: WABetaInfo)

Earlier reports mentioned a Reactions button next to the messages sent, one that would appear when the user would bring the cursor near a chat or a group message. With this feature users will be able to “react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to six emojis. Currently, the figures available are ‘Like’, ‘Love’, ‘Laugh’, ‘Suprised’, ‘Sad’, and ‘Thanks’.”

It is not clear yet if WhatsApp will make emojis available as reaction options, as is currently available on Instagram, or “if it’s going to be more limited the way Twitter is also working with reactions”.

Users will also be able to see the reactions to messages under two different tabs - “All” and the specific emoji used. Users can, therefore “click on the figure to see everyone in a group chat that reacted to a message”.

