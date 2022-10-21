WhatsApp's new create call link feature: How does it work?

WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta, is developing a slew of new features to enhance the user experience on its platform. Now, some iOS users apparently have access to WhatsApp's ability to generate a link to join a call.

The new version is accessible on the App Store, according to WABetaInfo, a service that keeps track of all the most recent WhatsApp developments. It has the build number 22.21.77.

The well-known messaging app gave some Android beta users the same upgrade last month. For all Android and iOS users, it was, however, disabled for a number of reasons.

A screenshot of the new functionality was also distributed by The WABetaInfo. "You can even select the call type (voice or video) when you create a link for a call, and when more than two persons join the call, the connection automatically becomes a group call. Additionally, calls made utilising a link are still end-to-end encrypted, meaning that anyone who didn't join the call cannot hear what is being spoken on it "it read.

The new feature's objective is to make it possible for anyone with a WhatsApp account to join a call by just clicking a link. On WhatsApp, you can share the link with an individual or group, or you can copy the URL and distribute it in another way. Call link calls are encrypted from end to end.

Here’s how to create Call Link WhatsApp:

Select and click on the Calls tab.

Select Create Call Link.

Choose between a voice call or a video call.

To transmit a link using WhatsApp or another app, select Share Link or Copy Link.

To prevent call links from being guessed, each time you create a call link, the URL will be unique, secure, and have 22-character IDs.

If you forget or misplace the link you've generated, call links are simple to make. If users plan to utilise the, they can even store the.

On iOS and Android, call links are currently supported in the calls tab. Users who have been blocked cannot dial a number by clicking the link.

