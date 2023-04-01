White House reportedly won’t be paying to get blue checkmark on Twitter for its staff

Elon Musk's recent decision to revoke verified blue checkmarks from Twitter accounts has led to a domino effect, with the White House reportedly deciding not to pay for the verification of its staff's official Twitter profiles.

In a recent report by Axios, it was revealed that the White House Director of Digital Strategy, Rob Flaherty, sent an email to staffers informing them of the change. While this new guidance does not apply to government agencies, some sources suggest that it may be implemented in the future.

"It is our understanding that Twitter Blue does not provide person-level verification as a service. Thus, a blue check mark will now simply serve as a verification that the account is a paid user," the email read.

In the email, Flaherty explained that Twitter's updated policies mean that federal agency accounts that do not meet the new eligibility requirements will no longer be guaranteed verification. However, high-ranking officials such as the President and Vice President are expected to retain their verified status with a grey checkmark, meant for politicians.

Meanwhile, Twitter has announced the global launch of its 'Verification for Organisations' service, previously known as 'Blue for Business'. This new service provides organisations and their affiliates with an affiliate badge on their profile featuring the business's logo, and they will also be featured on the organisation's Twitter profile to show their connection. This service allows organisations to differentiate themselves on the platform and improve their visibility.

"All organisations are vetted before they can join Verified Organisations," Twitter mentioned.

